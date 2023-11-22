SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsDaa Warns Dublin Airport Passenger Cap May Curtail Charter Flights
Travel News

Daa Warns Dublin Airport Passenger Cap May Curtail Charter Flights

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

The boss of the Daa has warned that charter flights for special events – such as the Six Nations rugby championship – may need to be moved from Dublin Airport to others such as Cork or Belfast because of the current 32 million passenger per year capacity cap at the capital’s airport.

Kenny Jacobs was addressing the Oireachtas Transport Committee where he said Daa would fully comply with the current cap, but wants it lifted.

He warned that such a cap would constrain growth at Dublin Airport and could cost 16,000 jobs at the hub.

Dublin Airport baggage system

Mr Jacobs told the Committee, while smaller airports may benefit from caps at larger airports, it is ultimately not a sustainable way for them to grow. He said the 16,000 jobs that could be lost in Dublin would likely go elsewhere in Europe and air fares in Ireland would also rise.

The Daa is due, next month, to apply to Fingal County Council for infrastructure improvements which could boost passenger numbers to 40 million people per year.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Vaud Promotion and Switzerland Tourism Host Irish Travel Media in Bewley Café’s James Joyce Room

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie