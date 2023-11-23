Pegasus Airlines Moves to Reduce Emissions and Fuel Costs

Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has selected the SkyBreathe 360 eco-flying platform to reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions from its flights.

With this agreement, the airline will be able to monitor flight data, analyse various fuel-efficient procedures to implement, and identify areas of improvement. By leveraging this data-driven approach, Pegasus Airlines aims to achieve significant reductions in fuel consumption, leading to both financial savings and a notable decrease in its carbon footprint.

SkyBreathe, developed by OpenAirlines, utilises sophisticated Big Data algorithms, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to analyse numerous data from each flight and provide actionable insights, allowing airlines to enhance fuel efficiency strategies and reduce their consumption. The platform is designed to scale with the airline throughout its fuel efficiency journey, increasing collaboration and shared responsibility and promoting a green culture to deliver superior fuel savings.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the airline’s ongoing efforts to enhance its fuel management programme. By joining the SkyBreathe Community, counting more than 60 like-minded airlines today using the platform, Pegasus Airlines is demonstrating its commitment to being at the forefront of the global transition to more sustainable aviation practices.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with OpenAirlines and the adoption of the SkyBreathe platform,” said Güliz Öztürk, CEO at Pegasus Airlines. “This partnership reflects our determination to leverage advanced technology to enhance our fuel efficiency and operational practices while contributing to our 2050 Net Zero emissions target and our numerous initiatives as we continue Moving Towards a Sustainable Future.”