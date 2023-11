Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia is to cease flying to and from the King Khalid International Airport in the country’s capital Riyadh, by 2030.

The news was reported in an exclusive interview with international aviation trade publication Airways.

Saudia will move its operations to Jeddah, while Riyadh Air – of which former Ryanair and EasyJet executive Peter Bellew is chief operating officer – which was established earlier this year, will operate in the Saudi capital.