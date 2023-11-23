Over 140 Tourism Companies Showcased by Fáilte Ireland Roadshow

More than 140 tourism businesses are being given the opportunity to promote their offerings across four locations this week as part of Fáilte Ireland’s business-to-business (B2B) roadshow ahead of the 2024 season.

The roadshow got underway in The Alex Hotel, Dublin, with 40 suppliers from across the city and county provided with the opportunity to showcase their business to 22 Irish based tour operators. The roadshow continues into Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, and the Wild Atlantic Way before finishing up in Ireland’s Ancient East.



Irish-based incoming tour operators play a vital role in delivering increasing international visitor numbers, contributing valuable export earnings into the national economy, and sustaining jobs in all regions across the country. This B2B roadshow will further increase product knowledge and grow sales opportunities, which is worth over €800 million to the Irish economy annually.

Director of Demand Development with Fáilte Ireland Niall Treacy said: “We are grateful that so many Irish based tour operators are taking the time to meet with over 140 tourism businesses across our four regional experience brands. This shows the appetite and desire not only to meet with established leisure and luxury tourism suppliers, but also allowing for new business opportunities. 2023 has been yet another good year for Irish based tour operators, with international visitor numbers and spend with Irish tourism businesses continuing to grow.”

As part of the roadshow, tour operators will also visit some of Ireland’s most iconic attractions, including the Tullamore Dew Distillery, Birr Castle Demesne and King John’s Castle.

Mark Browne, Product Manager of Abbey Ireland and UK, said: “I am thrilled to represent Abbey Ireland & UK at the Fáilte Ireland B2B Roadshow this year. My team and I are looking forward to meeting with such a variety of tourism suppliers throughout Dublin, Ireland’s Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and the Wild Atlantic Way. These regions continue to develop additional and enhanced experiences every year, and this is exactly what we want to showcase to our end clients. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to attend and create new and appealing itineraries for 2024 and beyond.”