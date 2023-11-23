Uniworld Announces 2024 President’s Cruise Hosted by President and CEO Ellen Bettridge

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced its President’s Cruise for 2024, hosted by President and CEO Ellen Bettridge.

The special sailing will depart on 16 June, 2024 on the popular ‘Castles Along the Rhine’ itinerary, onboard Uniworld’s brand new Super Ship for 2024, the S.S. Victoria.

The cruise will operate on its usual Basel to Amsterdam route, but guests can expect exclusive activities and excursions, time to interact with Ellen during the journey, and special surprises created just for this cruise along the way.

“Travelling with our incredible guests is always something that I look forward to, and I’m thrilled to do so next year on our beautiful new ship, the S.S. Victoria for my 2024 President’s Cruise,” said Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld. “We’ll be setting sail on one of our most popular itineraries along the Rhine River with exciting new twists and surprises, including exclusive experiences both onboard and onshore, plus a lavish new ship experience that our loyalists won’t want to miss.”

The S.S. Victoria will debut in March at the start of the 2024 season and features some of the largest suites on the rivers, with the capacity to host 110 guests in 55 luxurious accommodations. What sets this ship apart is that all rooms and suites feature a similar design, with full-length windows in front of the king-sized beds to enjoy the passing scenery along with leather, velvet and marble touches throughout.

The eight-day ‘Castles Along the Rhine’ itinerary takes travellers through a landscape shaped by time and history along the fabled Rhine River, lined by fairytale-like towns and historic castles. Itinerary highlights include a visit to Alsace, whose dual French and German heritage has provided a food and winemaking tradition dating back to the Romans; an insider’s look at one of the only castles on the Rhine that has never been destroyed, Marksburg Castle; exploring historic cities including ancient Cologne and picturesque Strasbourg; strolling through the fairytale town of Rüdesheim; tasting wines in the villages where the grapes are grown and more.

Guests also have the opportunity to opt for a pre-cruise extension in Lake Lucerne, and a post-cruise extension in Amsterdam, which both last three days.