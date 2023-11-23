Hays Travel Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Travel House in Wales

Hays Travel has announced its further expansion through the acquisition of Welsh travel agent Travel House, which has 16 shops in South Wales.

Hays is the largest independent travel agent in the UK and is active on the island of Ireland with a network of shops in Northern Ireland.

Hotelier and entrepreneur, Martin Morgan, who has been a member of the Hays Travel Independence Group since 2021, and Jacob Hughes, Group Managing Director, shared the news with their Travel House team today.

Dame Irene Hays said: “Martin is a brilliant entrepreneur who has developed an excellent travel business in South Wales. We were delighted when he joined our Independence Group in 2021 and our in-house team have enjoyed working with him to further develop the business. When Martin explained his plans, we were honoured to step in and have given him and his excellent team our assurances today that their jobs are safe, and they will be welcomed into our Hays Travel family.

“We are very pleased with this latest acquisition, which further supports our strategic priorities. We wish Martin and Jacob every success with their future plans.”

Jonathon Woodall-Johnston, Chief Operating Officer of Hays Travel, said: “We are pleased to welcome the former Travel House team to Hays Travel and have assured them today that the change in ownership will not affect day-to-day operations for them or their customers in the short term as any refits will be added into our 2024 plans. Our teams will work closely with our newest colleagues to offer support and development opportunities.”