TPG Holds Galway Agent Appreciation Event Onboard MS Corrib Princess

TPG – Travel Partners Group – held its Galway Agent Appreciation Event onboard the MS Corrib Princess and what a wonderful evening it was.

The sun shone, the BBQ roared and the craic onboard was mighty.

Alan Sparling of ASM-Ireland said: “We firstly want to thank Shannon Airport, our headline sponsor, for supporting the Galway event. Agents were treated to a spectacular evening onboard the MS Corrib Princess.

“As we sailed along the River Corrib and its lake, and as the sun set, we got down to business and also had a fun draw with 4 sets of tickets from Shannon to the USA being the top of attraction. Feedback from the trade was tremendous and we want to thank all the agents who joined us for an unforgettable night,” he said.

The next TPG event takes place in Dundalk on 5th October with invites coming soon.