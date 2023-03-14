fbpx
Supplier Spotlight: Royal Caribbean’s Latest Agents’ Incentives

Win a Cruise That’ll be Music to your ears.

This year, we’re offering the opportunity to embark on a truly unforgettable journey with Royal Caribbean, as we partner with Eurovision Song Contest to bring the magic of the world’s most iconic song contest to the seas!

Anthem of the Seas will host the ultimate Eurovision viewing party and we want you to join us! This is your chance to win one of eight Balcony Staterooms on the two-night 10th May 2024 sailing. Our winners will enjoy VIP seats at the Grand Final viewing party onboard, ensuring you experience the full uninterrupted front-and-centre feather boa action all evening.

 HOW TO WIN

Simple. All you need to do before 31st March 2024 is:

  • Opt into our Competition on Club Royal
  • Book any Anthem of the Seas 2024 sailings from Southampton
  • Share our Eurovision social posts

Anthem Double Rewards

Anthem of the Seas is bringing this summer’s Anthem departing from Southampton in 2024, and has something epic for every adventure to get excited about! Until Sunday 31st March, you can EARN DOUBLE REWARDS on ALL Anthem of the Seas sailings between May – September 2024!

Don’t miss out on earning up to €30 per booking!

Fly Direct in 2024

Fly direct from Belfast City Airport to Barcelona between May – September 2024, with 20kg of hold luggage and 10kg for cabin baggage all included and join up with our amazing Oasis Class, Oasis of the Seas, and explore the Western Med on a 7-Night cruise! Book today and you can enjoy some exclusive benefits, from discounted lounge access, to 50% off fast track and 7-night parking just £30!

Royal Genie

Personalsie holidays to perfection! Unlock a world of perfect holidays with My Royal Genie and then watch your sales soar! With My Royal Genie, every journey has the potential to be a thrilling adventure, tailored to every customer!

Head to Club Royal today and start using our extraordinary sales tool!

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Logo

