Malta Tourism Authority Welcomes Start of Ryanair and Jet2 Maltese Routes from Belfast

The Malta Tourism Authority has welcomed the commencement of two new direct routes from Belfast International Airport to Malta – via Ryanair and Jet2.

Passengers will be able to fly to Malta from Belfast with Jet2 from March 28 and with Ryanair from April 2.

Jet2 will have one flight a week – on Thursdays – and Ryanair will have two flights a week; on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Jet2 route is the first time that the airline has operated to Malta from the island of Ireland.

The Ryanair route is in addition to the direct routes the airline has to Malta from Dublin and Shannon Airports.

Speaking about the new routes from Belfast, Tolene van der Merwe, Director of the Malta Tourism Authority for the UK and Ireland said: “We are delighted that there are now three flights a week to Malta from Belfast International Airport and that visitors from Northern Ireland will be able to fly direct with both Jet2 and Ryanair.

“Malta is a very popular destination for visitors from the UK and Ireland and this new route from Belfast gives more people the opportunity to visit our wonderful Mediterranean island. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Northern Ireland to experience the many attractions that Malta has to offer, including amazing historical sites, great food, beaches, water sports and mostly importantly, sunshine. There is also great value on offer, especially in the out-of-season months of March to June and September to November.”

Deborah Harris, PR & Marketing Manager at Belfast International Airport said: “We are really excited that Belfast International Airport will now be providing three flights a week to Malta. Having marvelously mild winters and a fantastically favourable climate, there are countless outdoor activities that can be enjoyed throughout the year in Malta and we are confident the route will be a great success with local travellers.