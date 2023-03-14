AE Expeditions Appoints Andrew Turner Sales Director for EMEA Region

AE Expeditions – which is part of Aurora Expeditions – the award-winning Australian-owned expedition travel company, has appointed Andrew Turner as sales director for the EMEA region.

Mr Turner joins AE Expeditions with over 15 years of experience in sales-focused roles within the travel industry, including seven years with Intrepid Group.

He will be responsible for growing AE Expeditions’ brand presence in the UK and supporting the company’s expansion into the EMEA region, as well as leading AE Expeditions’ UK-based sales team including Senior Business Development Managers Katie Harber and Andy Tait and Sales Support Executive Karen Hollands.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Turner said: “Expedition continues to be the fastest growing sector in the cruise industry, and I’m delighted to be joining one of the leaders in this space to build on their great work and facilitate even further growth.

“I recently returned from my first voyage to Antarctica with AE Expeditions; what an incredible introduction to the brand. I witnessed firsthand not only the life changing experiences that they create for passengers, but the genuine passion and care their team has for the incredible and remote parts of the world they travel to.”

Head of Global Sales David Tanguay commented: “Andrew has delivered exceptional results and fostered strong trade partnerships throughout his career, and I am confident he will play a pivotal role in achieving our growth targets in this hugely important market. Andrew’s core values and vision are a perfect fit for AE Expeditions, and we look forward to officially welcoming him to the team.”