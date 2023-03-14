Tourism Ireland Partners with Rory Best to Promote NI in Britain

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with former Ireland and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best, as part of its latest campaign to promote Northern Ireland in Britain.

The promotion includes an online video, presented by Rory, which is part of a wider partnership with The Telegraph, to inspire travellers in Britain to visit Northern Ireland over the coming months.

The partnership also includes several online articles highlighting some of our top golf courses, hidden gems, fantastic food offering and vibrant music scene, as well as an eight-page print supplement with highlights of Rory’s tour around County Down and other great things to see and do in Northern Ireland. In total, the partnership will create around 5.6 million impressions or opportunities to see what Northern Ireland has to offer.

In the video, viewers will see Rory Best check out some of the hidden gems and unique experiences to be found in County Down. He visits Killowen Distillery, NearyNógs Stoneground Chocolate and Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen, and even attempts an ambitious headstand while paddleboarding on Strangford Lough! The video also features stunning shots of the Giant’s Causeway and the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, showing off Northern Ireland’s gorgeous coastline.

The video can be viewed here as part of an online article for The Telegraph, titled ‘Join Rory Best on a taste trail around Northern Ireland’. It will also be shared on Tourism Ireland’s social and digital platforms in Britain.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to share our new video featuring Rory Best visiting some of the hidden gems to be found in Northern Ireland. Highlighting our stunning scenery, some of the fun activities on offer and our superb food and drink, the video will inspire viewers in Britain to follow in Rory’s footsteps and come and visit Northern Ireland this year.”

In the video, Rory Best praises Northern Ireland, saying: “Despite having travelled the world playing international rugby, it always surprises me how brilliant and breath-taking Northern Ireland can be.”

He continues: “The brilliant thing about coming here is that there will always be a friendly face wanting to share that experience with you. That is one of the many, many reasons why I love Northern Ireland.”