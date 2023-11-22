Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts have appointed Alana van der Merwe as sales manager.

Ms van der Merwe will join Lee Barker and Andrea Keeble in the luxury brands’ UK sales office, as the group experiences growth through new resort openings and development of its existing properties.

Ms van der Merwe is rejoining the travel industry following her recent role of Project Manager at Inconnection. Prior to this, she worked in the agency sales team at Carrier. She will be responsible for developing and strengthening relationships with agent and tour operator partners.

Lee Barker, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing commented: “I am delighted to be able to announce that Alana will join us on 4th December. Alana is an exciting addition to our team and has excellent knowledge of the luxury travel sector. As our brands continue to grow and remain at the forefront of luxury travel, Alana will play a pivotal role in continuing to develop and grow our strong relationships with the trade.”

Alana van der Merwe said: “I’m thrilled and delighted to become a part of the Sani/Ikos family. It’s an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Lee and Andrea with this outstanding brand as we embark on the journey to expand and strengthen our presence in the UK trade market. I eagerly anticipate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Joanna Guest remains as Sales Manager supporting travel agents, but has commenced maternity leave prior to welcoming her first baby in December.