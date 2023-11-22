APG Appointed Passenger GSA for SriLankan Airlines in Ireland

APG (Air Promotion Group) has been appointed official Passenger General Sales Agent (GSA) for SriLankan Airlines in Ireland.

SriLankan Airlines is the national carrier for Sri Lanka and is a member of the OneWorld Alliance.

APG will provide its expertise in sales development, comprehensive marketing initiatives and reservation and ticketing services for the airline in Ireland.

Richard Burgess, APG Network President, said: “We are honoured to be appointed as the Passenger General Sales Agent for SriLankan Airlines in Ireland. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing top-class sales and marketing support, as well as seamless reservation services. We look forward to contributing to the airline’s success in the Irish market.”

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution at SriLankan Airlines, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with APG, who will represent SriLankan Airlines in Ireland, effective November 2023. This partnership will open up our spectrum of services to the Irish market, making it easier to reserve flight tickets and other passenger services from Ireland to Colombo via London, Doha or Abu Dhabi. Passengers will also be able to travel beyond Colombo to our extensive network in India, the Far East, Maldives and Australia.”