Tourism Ireland Hosts B2B Workshop for German, Swiss and Austrian Agents

The island of Ireland is being promoted to around 20 German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators today – at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Ireland Meets Germany’ B2B workshop in Frankfurt.

Some 29 tourism companies from around the island of Ireland are attending the workshop, connecting with the tour operators via a series of one-to-one meetings and networking sessions. As we look to 2024, the event provides a valuable opportunity for the businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services and to inspire the tour operators to feature them in their programmes next year.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “We’re really pleased that these key German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators are taking the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Frankfurt today. Our ‘Ireland Meets Germany’ workshop provides a really valuable opportunity for our partners from Ireland to showcase their product. Our aim is to inspire the influential German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators about the many things to see and do on the island of Ireland and to help secure a greater share of their business in 2024 and beyond.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world.