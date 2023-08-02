Ryanair Adds Extra Seats on Dublin-Manchester and Dublin-Liverpool Routes for Premier League Kick-Off

Ryanair has added extra seats on its Dublin-Manchester and Dublin-Liverpool routes ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off on August 11.



EXTRA FLIGHTS ADDED Man United vs Wolves (Aug 14 @ 20:00) Dublin – Manchester (14 Aug) Manchester – Dublin (15 Aug) Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Aug 19 @ 15:00) Dublin – Liverpool (19 Aug) Liverpool – Dublin (19 Aug) Man United vs Nottingham Forest (Aug 26 @ 15:00) Manchester – Dublin (26 Aug) Liverpool vs Aston Villa (03 Sep @ 14:00) Liverpool – Dublin (03 Sept) Man United vs Brighton (16 Sep @ 15:00) Dublin – Manchester (16 Sept) Manchester – Dublin (16 Sept) Liverpool vs West Ham (24 Sept @ 14:00) Liverpool – Dublin (24 Sept) Man United vs Crystal Palace (30 Sept @ 15:00) Dublin – Manchester (30 Sept) Manchester – Dublin (30 Sept)

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said:

“We’ve had record bookings from football fans travelling this August and September for what is set to be a spectacular Premier League season. So, to help get fans over to support their team in-person and soak up the match-day atmosphere, we have added extra flights between Ireland and the UK including Dublin – Manchester and Dublin – Liverpool.

“While we’re adding additional flights, we expect these seats to sell out fast and encourage all football fans hoping to travel over to the Premier League matches to book their Ryanair flights now on Ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”