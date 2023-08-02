Ottawa Tourism Launches ‘Visit Ottawa Pass’ as Easy Way to Enjoy Canada’s Capital

The Visit Ottawa Pass includes admission for one person to the following tourism attractions: • Canadian War Museum

• Canadian Museum of History

• Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum

• National Gallery of Canada

• Royal Canadian Mint

• The Haunted Walk

• Gray Line Ottawa* (1-day Hop-On-Hop-Off Ticket; May to October only)

• Cobblestone Tours* (Winter Tour Ticket; November to April only)

*Attractions marked with an asterisk are available seasonally.





“Ottawa Tourism is excited to work with our members to offer visitors an easy-to-use product for exploring our destination,” said Michael Crockatt, Ottawa Tourism President & CEO.

“The Visit Ottawa Pass is another tool in our toolbox to not only attract more visitors to Ottawa, but help them experience the beauty, history, and stories of our city while they are here. We are excited to continue to welcome visitors to our destination this summer, and to offer this new product to visitors and show off our city.”



The Visit Ottawa Pass is available for purchase at visitottawapass.ca and helps visitors maximise their time and money spent in Ottawa to experience more attractions.



The Visit Ottawa Pass is delivered to your phone (no app required) via text and email for safe, touchless entry.