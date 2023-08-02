Around 463,000 Passengers Set to Pass Through Dublin Airport this Bank Holiday Weekend

Dublin Airport is expecting approximately 463,000 passengers to travel through its doors over the August bank holiday weekend.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of the period with just under 119,000 passengers arriving and departing from Dublin Airport, while Friday and Monday will each see 116,000 passengers travel through the airport. Friday and Sunday will be the busiest days for departures with just under 60,000 flying out on both days.

Passengers travelling this weekend – as well as the weeks ahead – are advised to arrive at their terminal 2 hours in advance of a short-haul flight and 3 hours prior to a long-haul flight.

Dublin Airport’s Media Relations Manager, Graeme McQueen, said the airport is looking forward to welcoming passengers this weekend as the busy but smooth summer period continues.

“Tens of thousands of people are set to use the long bank holiday weekend as an excuse to escape the miserable weather in Ireland. With the summer rain continuing to fall around the country, we’re seeing record numbers seeking to swap the umbrellas in their hands for umbrellas in their cocktails on the beach by jumping on a flight to the likes of Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.”

“Numbers will also be swelled this weekend by the start of the football season in Scotland and England, with thousands making day and overnight trips to cheer on their favourite teams.”

“All of those travelling this weekend can look forward to a smooth journey through Dublin Airport, with security processing times of less than 20 minutes being the norm for virtually all passengers this summer. After breezing through security, passengers can then enjoy the host of new food and beverage outlets that we’ve added in both terminals, and avail of the additional seating, faster free Wi-Fi speeds and additional phone charging sockets we’ve rolled out in recent months. As always, the team at Dublin Airport are ready to welcome passengers set to fly off on city breaks and sun holidays this weekend.”

Dublin Airport is advising passengers to prepare for security in advance and make their way directly to the security screening area once checked in, to ensure the smoothest journey possible.

While Dublin Airport has commenced the roll-out of new enhanced C3 scanners in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, the rules around liquids remain the same and passengers must continue to prepare for security as normal.

To help prepare for the security screening process, passengers should read the handy tips and advice on the Dublin Airport website.

Travellers are reminded that EU security regulations state that liquids over 100ml cannot be brought through the security screening area. Liquids under 100ml are permitted and should be placed in a single transparent, re-sealable bag measuring not more than 20cm x 20cm. Exemptions are in place for medicines and for baby food.

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from prior to arriving in the airport.