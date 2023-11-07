Princess Cruises Offers Passengers up to $400 Onboard Spend per Stateroom when Booking 2024 Cruises Departing Southampton

Princess Cruises has launched its second special offer to passengers in as many weeks – this time offering up to $400 onboard spend per stateroom when booking a 2024 cruise sailing from Southampton.

The promotion runs from now through to 12 December and applies to 48 roundtrip Southampton departures to destinations including the British Isles, Canary Islands, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and Canada and New England.

Three ships – Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Caribbean Princess – will be homeported in Southampton from April to November 2024.

The free onboard spend can be used on speciality dining, shore excursions, Lotus Spa, onboard shops, and more.

Eithne Williamson, Princess Cruises UK and Europe vice president, said: “Princess Cruises continuously strives to provide exceptional experiences for its guests at incredible value.

“November and December are incredibly popular months for travellers looking to book in a holiday for the following year. Our onboard spend promotion gives a little something extra to look forward to.”

The promotion of up to $400 per stateroom is based on two people in a Suite on cruises that are 20 nights in duration or more.

Guests can also take advantage of Princess Pay Monthly, which allows them to spread the cost of their cruise over equal monthly payments, without any extra fees.

Last week, Princess Cruises launched an offer of up to €350 per person discount on roundtrip flights for select 2024 cruises. That offer is still live and runs up until December 12. Again, it depends on people staying in a Stateroom, and covers more than 150 cruises on Princess’ 2024 itineraries.