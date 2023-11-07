EasyJet Announces Belfast City Airport-Alicante Route

EasyJet is further expanding its Belfast operations, with a new route from Belfast City Airport to Alicante for next summer.

The new route will take off on May 24, 2024 and will operate every Thursday and Sunday.

Commencing on 24th May 2023, the service to the popular Spanish destination will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Belfast City Airport

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport said:

“There is proven demand for sunshine routes from Belfast City Airport and this is, therefore, a hugely exciting announcement for us.

“Over the last couple of years, we have grown our partnership with easyJet to offer a network of six domestic routes – Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton and Manchester – and adding a European summer destination is a really significant milestone in that growth.

“Alicante is always a popular destination, whether it is for family holidays, golf trips or sightseeing, and it is excellent holidaymakers from Northern Ireland will have additional options for summer 2024.”