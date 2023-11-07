Paul Hackett Recognised for Outstanding Contribution to Travel Industry

Click&Go chief executive and former Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) president Paul Hackett was recognised at the Travel Centres Annual Conference, in Co Kildare, at the weekend for outstanding contribution to the travel industry – particularly for his representation of the industry, on behalf of the ITAA, during the pandemic disruption.

Making the presentation on the night, Dominic Burke, Managing Director of Travel Centres, said: “The Covid pandemic was a monumental wake up call for all of us because it quickly became apparent that our political masters didn’t know what we did; how vital the role that we performed was to the Irish economy or the degree to which our sector had, arguably, been more severely impacted than most other sectors of the economy.”

He continued: “Many people made significant contributions to ensure that the existential threat that our industry faced, was heard loud and clear by the various politicians, senior civil servants and decision-makers so that all the people in this room tonight got the financial supports that they needed to keep their heads above water. One person, in particular, though, stood at the nexus of those deliberations and their professionalism, tenacity, and selflessness helped to ensure that we achieved the best possible outcome for our industry during those stressful times. I believe that this ‘unsung hero’ has not adequately received the recognition they deserve for the pivotal role that they played during that time and so, this year, Travel Centres’ ‘outstanding contribution to travel’ award goes to recent president of the ITAA: Paul Hackett!”

Paul Hackett, Click&Go chief executive, commented: “I am honoured to receive this award and I am delighted that I could give something back to the industry I adore. The travel industry has always been kind to me and provided me with amazing opportunities. I am grateful everyday that I get to work in a wonderful trade with wonderful people.”