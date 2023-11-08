Donegal Camino Makes €82,155 Donation to Cancer Care West Support Services

The third official Donegal Camino, has made its largest donation yet, €82,155 to Cancer Care West Support Services in Donegal.

This brings to €157,150 the funds raised by the Peggy Stringer inspired and exclusive 7-day walking festival, the Donegal Camino.

The Donegal Camino took place from September 3-9 last and 519 people walked the highways and bi-ways of the stunning landscape of Donegal over the 7 days. An average of 75 people walked per day and each with their own personal Donegal Camino agenda combining individual stories, cancer experiences within themselves, family or friends, while others simply sought space from the cut and thrust of everyday life to walk amidst the stunning scenery of Donegal.

Each walker combined their experience with the objective of generating much needed funds for Cancer Care West Donegal.

Firming its position of opening the month of September, the Donegal Camino set off on what is now becoming a most popular first Sunday in September which is now recognised as “Camino Sunday”. Walkers from as far away as North America, New Zealand, France, the UK and Scotland joined walkers from all over Ireland, Donegal and Northern Ireland for a week of blue skies and blazing sunshine which ensured that the beautify of Donegal literally glistened.

“It’s a cliché to say I’m blown away, but literally I am,” said founder and Donegal Camino visionary, Peggy Stringer, who hails from Carndonagh, Inishowen while now residing in Dublin. “2023 saw huge growth on every level of the Donegal Camino, from the numbers who walked, to the people who got involved and volunteered and to those who donated and fundraised. €82,155 is a phenomenal amount of money to raise for Cancer Care West this year, as we’re still a very young event on Donegal’s Tourism Calendar. We’re all so very proud of our efforts and so grateful to everyone who joined and supported us.”

From Malin Head on the opening Camino Sunday, the Donegal Camino weaved its away across to the breathtaking Knockalla Hills, followed by a gorgeous day on the coastal loop of Horn Head on the Wild Atlantic Way. Donegal’s Mickey Joe Harte, serenaded walkers on Horn Head with multiple sing songs enroute and many walkers joined Noel Cunningham in a few dances as the sun shone down on everyone.

The highlight of the 2023 Donegal Camino was certainly the sunrise climb of Errigal when 72 walkers stepped up at 4.30am to climb in single file under the star lit Donegal sky. An emotional climb of Errigal was made even more poignant with the haunting fiddle playing of the talented composer Matt McGranahan who climbed with the group and played on the summit where walkers hugged and shed their personal load along with many personal tears.

“Donegal has it all in terms of scenery, walks, food, hospitality and our unique personality and welcome,” said Deirdre McGlone former owner of Harvey’s Point. “So vast is what Donegal has to offer, that each year thus far, the Donegal Camino has taken walkers on new and exciting walks and hikes along with our jewel of Sliabh Liag. This is satisfying our aim of attracting walkers from all over the world to experience our world class Donegal walking product which Lonely Planet recently announced as Top 10 in the world. This brings much pride to us all along with the magnanimous fundraising.”

Cancer Care West Board Member Noel Cunningham said: “The generosity of the people and businesses of Donegal knows no bounds and the Donegal Camino walkers worked so hard this year to support us in making such a large and generous donation to a much needed service in Donegal, Cancer Care West. From the bottom of our hearts we thank everyone who supported us in making this happen.”

The Donegal Camino will soon announce details and dates of the 2024 Donegal Camino.