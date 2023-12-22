Norwegian Air Takeover of Wideroe Approved by Competition Watchdog

Norwegian Air’s takeover of its domestic rival Wideroe has been approved by Norway’s competition authority, which ruled the acquisition would not hinder aviation industry competition in the Scandinavian country.

Wideroe, earlier this year, launched a route between Dublin and Bergen.

Wideroe is the largest regional airline operating in Scandinavia. The merger – which had been tipped to be blocked over competition grounds – will leave Norwegian and SAS Scandinavian Airlines as the only two carriers operating in Norway.