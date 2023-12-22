SEARCH
HomeBusiness Travel NewsNorwegian Air Takeover of Wideroe Approved by Competition Watchdog
Business Travel NewsTravel News

Norwegian Air Takeover of Wideroe Approved by Competition Watchdog

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Norwegian Air’s takeover of its domestic rival Wideroe has been approved by Norway’s competition authority, which ruled the acquisition would not hinder aviation industry competition in the Scandinavian country.

Wideroe, earlier this year, launched a route between Dublin and Bergen.

Wideroe is the largest regional airline operating in Scandinavia. The merger – which had been tipped to be blocked over competition grounds – will leave Norwegian and SAS Scandinavian Airlines as the only two carriers operating in Norway.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Premier Inn Looking to Grow in Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Killarney

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,559 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie