MSC Cruises Reveals 7 Districts Onboard ‘MSC World America’

MSC Cruises has revealed that its ultra-modern new flagship, MSC World America, will feature seven distinct districts each bringing together a range of tailored experiences.

Combining bars, restaurants, entertainment and leisure facilities, each district will meet the needs, moods and desires of travellers throughout their time on board.

According to MSC: “The ship will usher in a new world of cruising to American shores when she enters service in April 2025. Each of the seven districts boasts its own atmosphere, facilities and experiences, expertly designed to enhance the onboard experience, allowing each and every guest to create a one-of-a-kind holiday that is uniquely theirs, maximising their time on board.”

During her inaugural season, MSC World America will sail from Miami with 7-night itineraries to some of the most sought-after destinations in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – MSC Cruises’ unique private island paradise in The Bahamas.

In MSC’s own words, MSC World America’s seven districts are:

MSC YACHT CLUB

For those in the know, discover an unparalleled cruise experience in the MSC Yacht Club. MSC Cruises’ ship-within-a-ship experience opens up to guests staying in this secluded retreat with keycard-only access.

On the prestigious foredecks of the ship, this guest-favourite makes up MSC World America’s seventh district, offering a world of privacy, exclusivity and luxury in a relaxed and elegant atmosphere. Discerning travellers will enjoy the personalised service in MSC Yacht Club with 24/7 butler service, priority embarkation and disembarkation, exclusive lounge and dining areas and more. MSC Yacht Club guests will be pampered with the unique MSC Yacht Club experience where they can enjoy an exclusive escape from the rest of the ship, while still enjoying all the other amenities that MSC World America has to offer.

FAMILY AVENTURA

Located at the top of the ship, families can create memories that will last a lifetime and dive into their own dedicated district of fun at Family Aventura. At its heart lies The Harbour, a revolutionary new outdoor park where families can come together to engage in activities, indulge in delicious bites and soak up the sun. The Harbour offers an exhilarating high ropes course and a state-of-the-art attraction never before seen at sea that will soon be revealed, along with a family dwelling area and a playground modelled after the iconic lighthouse at Ocean Cay island.

Family Aventura is also home to Doremiland, the action-packed kids’ area with incredible facilities developed for each age range, from babies to teenagers. Not enough? Add to this bumper cars, roller rinks, high-thrill water slides and a dry slide, its officially the perfect place to spend days together as a whole family – no matter the age, everyone will rediscover their kid at heart.

AQUA DECK

Relax and unwind at the Aqua Deck, the ultimate go-to destination for an unparalleled connection to ocean and water, and home to the ship’s two main spectacular pools. A chameleon of a space, the deck changes mood depending on the time of day.

From revitalising wellness offerings and a tranquil atmosphere in the morning to upbeat entertainment throughout the afternoon and high energy parties at night, the district will serve as vibrant oasis of aquatic delight for all types of guests.

ZEN AREA

Indulge in the serenity of the adults-only Zen Area – high up at the stern of the ship lies an exclusive oasis designed as a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation, offering the ideal space for sunbathing, waterside lounging and taking in breathtaking ocean views.

Unwind under the sun or stars by the two exclusive pools and sip a refreshing cocktail, while relaxing in the afternoon through to the evening where light music sooths in a spot where tranquillity meets sophistication, making it the perfect place for guests to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.

GALLERIA

Savour the richness of life in the central heart of the ship at the Galleria. This bustling district pulsates with excitement as guests navigate a sea of possibilities in a district that changes in mood during every visit.

Meet every desire with dining options, exclusive shopping, exhilarating games, and more. Fuel the day in one of the area’s bars, lounges and cafes: Live music at the Dolce Vita Bar, afternoon coffee and sweet treats at Jean Philippe Chocolat & Café and familiar favourites late into the night at Luna Park Pizza & Burger.

Shop till you drop at one of the many boutiques, then move through to the MSC Luna Park Arena, a shapeshifting high-tech entertainment venue hosting themed parties and gameshows.

The Galleria is a world of its own, take in its infectious energy.

THE TERRACES

Sip and savour on The Terraces. Nine restaurants and bars, four retail shops and a comedy club that also serves as the duelling pianos bar and late-night karaoke make up this special area.

A captivating ambiance wraps up a harmonious blend of avant-garde dining concepts, sophisticated entertainment and enticing retail offerings in a unique area straddling indoor and outdoor spaces.

Offering a diverse range of entertainment from exhilarating DJ sets to laugh-out-loud comedy, guests can start out their day grabbing a smoothie at the juice bar, browsing watches and jewels in glittering shop windows and round out their evening with a delicious dinner in one of the five speciality restaurants located here, serving exquisite dishes from across the globe.

PROMENADE

Prepare for the Promenade. This lively half-covered outdoor promenade will take the breath away. Although on deck 8, the spectacular view extends to the top of the ship – framed by the central spiral architectural masterpiece (and thrilling 11-deck dry-slide).

Feel the awe of this vibrant and dynamic space – a playground day and night, where there is always something happening to entertain. From morning coffee at the authentic Emporium coffee bar with some of the best bean selections from around the world, lively evening activities, delicious drinks and sumptuous dinners and supported with sounds of the ocean and enchanting water views, the Promenade offers something truly special for everyone.

MSC World America has been carefully designed to help reduce her impact on the environment. The ship runs on LNG, a lower-emissions fuel and is ready for renewable energy sources. Shore power connectivity, when available, reduces emissions as the engines can be switched off in port. Smart technology is used throughout the ship to ensure guests can travel in comfort while keeping energy and water use low. Everything that we can is recycled on board, and even the propellors are designed to minimise noise so as not to disturb marine life when sailing.