Bid to Change Name of Washington DC’s Dulles Airport to ‘Donald J. Trump International Airport’ Unlikely to Succeed

By Geoff Percival
A move to change the name of Washington DC’s main international airport, from Washington Dulles International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport is not expected to be successful.

The story has gained legs in the past day or so, following on from a number of Republican politicians drafting a bill proposing the renaming of the airport.

However, according to latest reports the bill is very unlikely to succeed and pass into law.

Dulles – named after former US Secretary of State John Foster Dulles – has had its name since 1962, with the slight change to Washington Dulles happening in 1984.

Washington DC has three airports. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (named after a former member of the US Supreme Court) and Ronald Reagan National Airport, named after the 40th President of the USA, being the others.

While the latter is technically the busiest, it is mostly a domestic flight hub and serves as a major base for American Airlines. Baltimore/Washington is a huge base for US low fares giant Southwest Airlines; while Dulles is the US capital city’s main hub for international and long haul flight connections.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
