ExciteMINT onboard jetBlue to JFK Plus a Tour of a Timeless TWA Hotel

jetBlue, an American low-cost airline, launched its Dublin-JFK route with suitable fanfare in March of this year.

On the New York City Tourism + Conventions fam trip with jetBlue as airline sponsor and Fitzpatrick Hotel Group New York as accommodation sponsor, the Irish travel trade and media flew with Caitriona Toner to and from JFK onboard jeBlue’s transatlantic service.

ITTN’s Shane Cullen experienced Mint business class on the westbound journey and the “Even More Space” extra legroom seats in economy on the return flight to Dublin Airport. On the return flight, our group were treated to a tour of the TWA Hotel, the only on-airport hotel at New York’s JFK Airport.

jetBlue flies out of Dublin to Boston Logan International Airport and JFK New York. The service operates an A321 NEO meaning flights are quieter (and better for the environment with the more fuel-efficient engine).

MINT Experience Onboard jetBlue

The airline’s Mint premium experience offers travellers fully lie-flat private suites and Mint amenity kits designed by Caraa packed with popular wellness products from New York-based brands Dr. Denis Gross and Plus Ultra, in addition to Tuft & Needle sleep amenities.

The Mint Experience – Dining in Business Class

The inflight dining reflects the airline’s commitment to small businesses and local favourites. jetBlue has partnered with Delicious Hospitality Group to create for the Mint Experience:

a small plates menu

shaken-to-order cocktails

an international wine list

Cappuccinos and espresso from Brooklyn Roasting Company.

Onboard JetBlue, Mint is the airline’s business class where travellers can choose up to 3 of 5 small plates. The menu onboard my flight consisted of:

Chilled radicchio gem salad with piave vecchio cheese, almonds, date vinaigrette

Chilled roasted carrots with yoghurt, lemon vinaigrette and sunflower seeds*

Cavatelli with cacio e pepe (cheese & pepper) fonduta, parmigiano

Pan-roasted chicken with leeks and crispy croutons*

Braised lamb shoulder with artichokes, taggiasca olives, rosemary breadcrumbs, jus*

I opted for the chicken, lamb and roasted carrot dishes*. These were tasty and packed with flavour. The dessert was equally delicious – vanilla gelato with caramelized bananas and almond honey granola.

The drinks menu included the Mint Condition signature cocktail though my favourite was my second of two cocktails, an Old Fashioned.

Light bites included local pastry as well as a cheese plate with dried fruit and nuts. A nice touch in MINT was snacks included Irish brand, Keogh crisps plus a Cadbury’s Dairymilk bar just before landing.

Dining menus vary by flight and are updated. To browse what’s on offer, check out jetBlue’s website here.

Delicious Hospitality Group

Based in NYC, the company was established by Chef Ryan Hardey and former Wine Director, Grant Reynolds in 2013. Chef Hardy is a four-time Best Chef James Beard Award and Rising Star finalist and built on his work as an organic farmer, charcuterie butcher and cheesemaker. Reynolds is a decorated sommelier with international experience in celebrated restaurants and having earned a spot on the Forbes’ 2017 30 Under 30 list.

The JetBlue Core Experience – Economy

I enjoyed the additional legroom in economy on the return flight from JFK to Dublin. At 6’2″, the generous addition 38″ of leg space in “Even More Space” which was much appreciated. The menu offers cold dishes with a choice of mains plus two side salads. The dishes are healthy and light and I enjoyed the two sides – beet carrot slaw and green beans.

Eastbound – The jetBlue Core Dining Experience

All dishes in jetBlue’s Core are served cold with a choice of:

Chicken Grain Bowl – balsamic chicken, green lentils, tri-colour quinoa, herbs & tarragon mustard*

Ginger Garlic Tofu – chilled soba noodles, apple cider garlic sauce, pickled daikon & carrots

Market Sides (included)

Beet Carrot Slaw – shredded beet and carrot salad, candied sunflower seeds*

Green Beans – steamed green beans, garlic sundried tomato pesto*

The Pantry

Onboard jetBlue is The Pantry, a complimentary snack and beverage station. On our flights to and from JFK bottled water and savoury snacks were available.

EntertainMINT onboard jetBlue

Mint seats have a large 17″ personal seatback touchscreen and Thinksound headphones in MINT that offer a decent sound quality. Economy offers 10.1″ seatback screens. There are free on-demand movies and shows plus free live TV. There is also free WiFi meaning checking emails and text messages throughout the flight is straightforward. Seats have USB and AC plug sockets which make charging devices hassle-free. Check out their featured movies here.

CompliMINTary Blankets & Sleep Masks

In economy, transatlantic travellers are provided blankets and sleep masks in both business and economy class seats which certainly aided sleep on the return leg (we landed at 8.50 am). In MINT business class, the blankets are by luxury bedding company, Tuft & Needle no less though the economy blankets were also good quality (and a step up from what I’ve come to expect in economy).

My Verdict

The MINT business was excellent, particularly for solo travellers given that the seat formation offers considerable privacy. Equally, the ample legroom in “Even More Space” is very generous. Food in business class was very tasty. The Pantry won’t keep hunger pangs at bay but there is bottled water and savoury snacks. Free WiFi worked throughout the flight plus the USB and plug sockets are a definite advantage for those of us who have numerous technology devices.

jetBlue does not offer access to airport lounges but in Dublin Airport you can purchase tickets to 51st & Green. In JFK’s Terminal 5 (jetBlue’s terminal), it is worth considering visiting the truly stunning TWA Hotel which is a 3-minute walk from jetBlue’s bag check-in and you don’t even have to leave the terminal.

TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport

TWA Hotel is the only on-airport hotel at New York’s JFK International Airport. Here you can relive the golden age of air travel.

The TWA rooftop infinity pool, observation deck and pool bar with runway views are open year-round (and heated up to 95 degrees in the winter!). There is even a room dedicated to Twister!

This is retro chic at its very best and I adored the architecture and decor. For aviation nerds, the pool overlooking the airport would be an ideal way to spend a day (pool day passes can be purchased at the hotel).

