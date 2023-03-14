MSC Cruises Enhances Food & Beverage Offering with ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ Pop-Up Programme

MSC Cruises has enhanced its Food & Beverage offering with its brand-new beverage programme: ‘World’s Greatest Bars’.

The new concept brings some of the most acclaimed ashore bars to MSC Cruises ships, offering guests “a truly unique and immersive experience like never before at sea”.

The new programme sees the world-famous bars open as pop-ups on board selected MSC Cruises’ ships, each for a six-month extravaganza, to serve up something extra special to guests.

Maestros from each partnering bar have personally and comprehensively trained the skilled onboard bar teams, passing on the secrets of the flavour combinations and techniques to prepare the cocktails that have made them so famous.

The programme includes award-winning bars Paradiso and Sips from Barcelona, Spain, allowing guests the opportunity to savour the finest mixology at sea.

Jacques Van Staden, Food & Beverage Vice President at MSC Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to bring the ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ concept on board our ships to create world-class and innovative experiences for our guests. The new programme brings our food and beverage offering to new heights, providing unforgettable experiences not seen before at sea. We’re thrilled to have on board such exciting bars, SIPS and Paradiso, two bars ranked as some of the best in the world. These two bars are incredibly hard to get into right now, so we’re so excited that our guests can get a taste of the action.”

The programme, which commenced on April 1, will be available for a 6-month activation with the Paradiso pop-up on board MSC World Europa and Sips on board MSC Euribia.