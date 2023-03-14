Royal Caribbean Joins Forces with Make-A-Wish Foundation

Royal Caribbean has joined forces with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to support the non-profit’s mission of creating life-changing wishes for children that inspire hope and strength among wish kids and their families.

To kick off the partnership, vacationers can donate online and discover the variety of ways they can join Royal Caribbean in this commitment at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/MakeAWish.

The world’s largest cruise line, with its Wishes at Sea programme, aims to contribute to the non-profit’s efforts with both fundraising and in-kind donations of Royal Caribbean’s most impactful asset – memorable family experiences.

In addition to making donations online, adventurers will soon be able to also raise awareness and funds while making memories on their vacations across the cruise line’s ships and private destinations. The line-up of efforts will vary from Walk for Wishes 5Ks and walkathons to auctions for exclusive experiences and more.

“The memories we make with our families and friends on vacation are among the moments that are the most special and impactful, and for wish kids and their families, that very impact can change the course of their lives,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.

“We are thrilled and humbled to partner with Make-A-Wish for years to come. In this partnership, we are in a position to do what we love – delivering memorable vacations – while making a difference in the lives of those at the heart of Royal Caribbean, families, who need it most.”