KLM has introduced a new livery – mixing its famous blue colouring with the Netherlands’ national colour of orange; while also incorporating the Dutch flag into the design.

The airline’s new livery will only feature on its Boeing 777 aircraft, which goes under the ‘Orange Pride’ nickname.

KLM – which is part of the Air France-KLM group – said the new colours reflect its pride in its Dutch roots and its commitment to innovation.