Jet2holidays Expands Portfolio with Athens Coast & Porto for Summer 2024/25

Jet2holidays expands its package holiday offerings with four new destinations. Symi and the Athens Coast join the summer 2024 program and are currently available for booking, while Porto and Pula package holidays are open for reservations for summer 2025.

The Athens Coast provides access to eight resorts, including Glyfada, Vouliagmeni, Lagonissi, Anavyssos, Sounio, Vravrona, Mati, and Marathon. Jet2holidays features a range of 3 to 4-star properties in this region, with Athens flights departing from Birmingham, Manchester, and London Stansted.

Symi, located just north of Rhodes, is Jet2holidays’ second new Greek destination for summer 2024. Known for its beaches, Symi Town harbor, and colorful hillside houses, Symi can be booked for summer 2024 holidays via Rhodes from 11 UK airports.

Jet2holidays now offers over 100 routes to 14 Greek airports from the UK, expanding its travel options for customers.

Adding to its Jet2CityBreaks program for summer 2025, Jet2holidays introduces Porto. City breaks to Porto are scheduled from Birmingham and Manchester Airports between March 27 and November 9, 2025, with up to two weekly services from both airports.

The fourth addition to the line-up is Pula on the Istrian Coast in Croatia. Flights and holidays to Pula for summer 2025 are on sale from Birmingham, Manchester, and London Stansted.

Jet2CityBreaks’ full summer 2025 program is now available for booking from various UK airports, featuring popular city destinations like Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Paris, Rome, Nice, Vienna, and Venice.

Steve Heapy, CEO, said, “These four new destinations are in direct response to the demand we are seeing from customers and travel agents.”