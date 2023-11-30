Join ITTN’s Webinar with JetBlue to be in with a chance of winning a place on a FAM trip to Boston!

Recently, JetBlue announced its transatlantic expansion into Ireland, where it will be operating routes from Dublin to New York/JFK and Boston from next March on the Airbus A321neo. JetBlue is also providing same-day connections to Nassau, Montego Bay, Kingston, San Juan, San Jose & Bridgetown, making the Caribbean even more accessible to Irish holidaymakers!

Ireland originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 ($423) for core and €1,499 ($1,588) for Mint.

Make sure you register to join ITTN’s Carrie Day and JetBlue’s Caitriona Toner on Thursday, 14 Dec at 9.30 am, to learn all about this exciting new offering and the myriad of services available onboard! We have two fantastic prizes up for grabs… a €100 One4All Voucher for someone who joins us on the live webinar, and for those who may not be able to join us on 14 Dec, you will have the opportunity to enter into a competition on ITTN.ie after the live webinar to win a place on a JetBlue FAM Trip to Boston for St. Patrick’s Day!

You don’t want to miss this webinar! Make sure you take 30 minutes out of your day to join us live and learn everything there is to know about JetBlue and be ready for those USA inquiries in January.

Thursday 14 Dec

9.30-10am

Register here: https://bit.ly/47Hr5ik