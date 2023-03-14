fbpx
ITTN’s Latest Coffee Break with Aaron Fletcher of NCL

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviewed Aaron Fletcher, Business Development Manager, NI & ROI for Norwegian Cruise Line to find out the latest offering from the cruise line.

Find out what’s new with NCL, more about their itineraries, the latest NCL ships, and their new entertainment offering which includes Beetlejuice, the musical. In addition, find out their offers for solo travellers. Furthermore, find out why there is even more value for guests travelling with NCL with their “Free at Sea” promotion.

Coffee Break with Aaron Fletcher, Norwegian Cruise Line

Watch the latest episode in ITTN’s exclusive Coffee Break series. In this episode, we catch up with Aaron Fletcher from NCL.

For more on cruise, check out our dedicated cruise section: https://ittn.ie/cruising-with-ittn/.

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
