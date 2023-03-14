Tourism Ireland Attends British Tourism & Travel Show at Birmingham NEC

Three tourism companies from Ireland joined Tourism Ireland on the ‘Ireland Pavilion’ at the recent British Tourism & Travel Show, which took place at the NEC in Birmingham.

The British Tourism & Travel Show is an annual event for the travel trade in Britain, attracting over 2,500 coach tour operators and group travel organisers.

The two-day event provided a valuable opportunity for the participating companies from Ireland to meet, and do business with, key players in the British travel trade – encouraging them to introduce Ireland into their programmes for 2024 and beyond, or to extend the programmes in which Ireland already features.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to attend this year’s British Tourism & Travel Show. The two-day event provided a fantastic platform to showcase the many things to see and do across Ireland. It’s also a valuable opportunity for our partners from Ireland to showcase their product and connect with influential British travel professionals.”

Tourism businesses from Ireland joining Tourism Ireland’s pavilion at the British Tourism & Travel Show were: