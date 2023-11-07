SEARCH
Finnair Increases Frequency on Dublin-Helsinki Route

By Geoff Percival
Finnair has announced an increase in flights on its Dublin-Helsinki route from winter 2024.

The Finnish flag carrier will up the number of flights on the route from 8 to 10 weekly during winter next year, giving passengers better connectivity to Finland and beyond.

Finnair is expanding its European leisure offering by also launching new routes from Helsinki to Faro and the Canary Islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

It is also upping frequency between Helsinki and a number of UK hubs; including Manchester, Edinburgh and London Heathrow.

Part of Finnair’s attractiveness is its connectivity offerings to the Far East. The airline has also announced an expansion of its popular Japan routes from Finland, with the resumption of its Helsinki-Nagoya route.

Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to resume our connection to Nagoya, where we used to fly before the pandemic. 

“We already fly to Tokyo Haneda and Narita as well as Osaka, and in the summer season 2024, we’ll have a total of twenty weekly frequencies to Japan.

“We will also have a very compelling leisure offering to popular holiday destinations for the winter season of 2024.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
