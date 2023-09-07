EU Summit Set to Close Granada Airport

Ryanair, Iberia, Air Europa and other airlines have put alternative destination plans in place for Granada Airport when it temporarily closes to the public, on October 5, to solely host attendees of the upcoming EU Summit in the city.

AENA, Spain’s national airport authority, has prohibited all commercial flights to Granada’s Federico Garcia Lorca Airport on that day so that the airport can just cater for EU leaders arriving.

Granada Airport is one of Spain’s smallest, attracting only around 900,000 passengers per year and is dwarfed by nearby Malaga Airport.

Reports, however, have suggested Vueling is still selling flights into Granada on October 5 despite AENA having co-ordinated with all affected airlines and attempting a smooth transition.