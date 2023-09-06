Princess Cruises Launches September Incentive for Irish Travel Agents

The Princess Cruises Ireland sales team has launched its September incentive for travel agents.

Four winners will be chosen across September and each winner will be given €1,000 worth of vouchers.

Rebecca Kelly, Princess Cruises’ senior sales manager Ireland, said: “To celebrate Cruise Month, Princess Cruises is giving away €1,000 worth of vouchers to four agent partners.

“Agents can enter by simply making a Princess booking for any trading year. The more bookings, the higher your chance of winning! And because we love our agent partners, each winner can specify what vouchers they would prefer, so they can be sure to spend it on something they love.

“Make sure to check our Facebook page each Friday throughout September to see if you have won.”

Winners will be announced via the Princess Cruises Facebook page