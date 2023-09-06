Photographer of the Year – Enter Now for September; August Winners to be Announced Shortly!

We’re in our second last month of ITTN’s Photographer of the Year Competition with Air Canada. The judges are currently reviewing the August entries and we will announce the winner shortly.

In the meantime, we are open for September entries so now is your chance to get involved in this year’s competition. Remember, you can submit an entry every month.

There have been all sorts of photos – from holidays to pets and families. You can enter photos of anything – your local area or some family or group shots.

In November, all six winners will be invited to the annual ITTN Awards 2023 on the 24th of November, where the judges will announce an overall winner who will win 2 flights with Air Canada! The ITTN & Air Canada Photographer of the Year competition is a fun way for Irish travel agents to enter a competition and win a super prize.

How to Enter

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected] You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning are even higher!)

Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s crucial that you own the picture, and when submitting your entry include your full name, and agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The judging panel will decide on the winners on the last working day of each month. All winners will be notified and all entries will be featured on ittn.ie as well as on ITTN’s social media channels. For more inspiration, check out our 2022 winner and entries here.