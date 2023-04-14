Etihad Launches New ‘Wi-Fly’ With Free Chat Packages And Unlimited Data

Etihad Airways has launched new Wi-Fly packages called ‘Chat’ and ‘Surf,’ allowing passengers to stay connected and browse the internet with ease while flying on Etihad’s wide-body fleet.

Passengers flying with Etihad can now enjoy complimentary ‘Chat’ messaging during their entire flight by signing in with Etihad Guest membership or enrolling online before flying. The free chat feature includes access to popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and WeChat.

For passengers who want to surf the internet, catch up on social media, and work while they fly, they can purchase the ‘Surf’ Wi-Fly plans available for a flat fee with unlimited data for the duration of the flight. The Chat package is priced at $2.99 for flights under 7 hours or free for Etihad Guest members, while the Surf package is available for $9.99. For flights over 7 hours, the Chat package is $4.99 or free for Etihad Guest members, and the Surf package is available for $19.99.

Complimentary Surf Wi-Fly access throughout the flight is offered to Etihad Guest Platinum and Exclusive tier members, as well as passengers travelling in Etihad’s First Class cabins. Etihad Guest Gold members can avail of a 25% discount on the Surf package.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We know how important it is for our guests to stay connected, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce an added complimentary benefit for Etihad Guest members and welcome everyone to sign up before they fly to take advantage of this benefit immediately. Wi-Fly plans will offer unlimited data and will last the duration of the flight, which means our guests can easily catch up on social media, work or browse as they wish.”

“Our fleet of modern wide-body aircraft is fitted with the right technology to enable this service and offer our guests an enjoyable connected experience throughout their journey,” he continued.

Etihad’s narrow-body fleet still provides the existing mobile connectivity service, which enables passengers to make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and use their data roaming packages, just as they would on the ground.