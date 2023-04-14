Riviera Travel Launches Travel Agent Engagement Committee

Riviera Travel is inviting travel agents to join its newly established travel agent engagement committee. The decision to create the committee follows a recent survey completed by almost 500 agents, which assessed Riviera’s performance in several areas.

The survey results showed that over 90% of agents rated Riviera highly in areas such as ease of booking, quality social content, and trade friendliness. The survey also highlighted that 77% of agents felt confident in selling river cruises, which Riviera has identified as an ‘area to improve’.

The travel agent committee will meet in-person twice a year to provide feedback, opinions, and suggestions for improvement on product development, marketing, training, incentives, and engagement initiatives. The group will represent all types of agents, including high street, homeworkers, call centers, and OTAs.

To apply for a seat on the committee, travel agents can email Riviera at [email protected].