More Holidaymakers Planning To Take Off-Peak Trips

According to the European Travel Commission (ETC), there has been a 6% rise in the number of travellers who intend to take overnight trips between April and May, with nearly 30% of those surveyed planning to do so in 2023.

However, only 23% expect to travel during August and September, indicating a 9% decrease from the previous year. The survey also revealed that 59% of respondents plan to take more than one trip in the coming months, with 35% intending to travel twice and 24% planning three or more getaways.

The ETC attributed this change in behaviour to inflation-related travel costs, the war in Ukraine, and concerns about extreme weather conditions. Europeans’ primary concerns include rising costs (23%) and personal finances (17%), while the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a source of worry for 12% of respondents, particularly among Swiss, Polish, Austrian, Italian and Dutch travellers.

Luis Araujo, president of the ETC, said: “We are thrilled to see that despite financial concerns and higher travel costs, Europeans remain eager to travel.

“It is also encouraging to witness that more travellers choose off-peak summer travel to avoid overcrowding and peak prices.”