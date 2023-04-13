Visit Florida Announces New Dates For 2024 Florida Huddle And Encounter

Visit Florida has announced that Florida Huddle and Encounter 2024 will now take place Feb. 4-6, 2024, replacing the July 29-31 dates announced at Florida Huddle and Encounter 2023. The Miami Beach Convention Center will continue to host these events in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Florida Huddle serves as the official travel trade show for the Sunshine State, providing a platform for international and domestic tour operators, wholesalers, and media to discover the best of Florida. Attendees can engage in one-on-one appointments, educational sessions, and networking opportunities. Typically, the event attracts a diverse range of Florida partners such as CVBs, hotels, resorts, attractions, and theme parks.

Additionally, Florida Encounter, one of the MICE industry’s oldest appointment trade shows, will coincide with Florida Huddle 2024. Encounter allows fully hosted, qualified planners to engage in appointments with Florida suppliers who have a proven business track record in the state.

To learn more about Florida Huddle and Florida Encounter 2024, visit www.floridahuddle.com and www.floridaencounter.com for further details and updates.