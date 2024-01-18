Emirates Returns to Ireland for New Year Cabin Crew Recruitment Drive

Emirates returns to Ireland later this month for another recruitment drive, with visits to Dublin, Cork and Galway scheduled.

Emirates – which enjoyed one of its most successful years for its famous ‘double-daily’ route from Dublin to Dubai in 2023, with 450,000 passengers using the service – is seeking 5,000 new cabin crew from Ireland; part of its global target of boosting its cabin crew numbers by 25% in 2024.

The recruitment drive is open to young professionals and graduates.

The upcoming cabin crew recruitment days for potential Irish cabin crew recruits are as follows:

26 th January at 9am in the Maldron Hotel Sandy Road, Headford Point, Galway.

January at 9am in the Maldron Hotel Sandy Road, Headford Point, Galway. 28 th January at 9am in the Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork.

January at 9am in the Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork. 07 th February at 9am in the Hilton Dublin, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2.

February at 9am in the Hilton Dublin, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2. 23rd February at 9am in the Hilton Dublin, Charlemont Place, Dublin 2.

In 2023, Emirates hired 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities and today its numbers stand at 21,500 strong.

Earlier this week, Emirates – which is overhauling its fleet of planes – launched a global cabin crew recruitment drive across 6 continents with a focus on new graduates and those either entering or having recently entered the world of work.