Supplier Spotlight: APT Travelmarvel New Year, New Ship!

ITTN’s Supplier Spotlight is Travelmarvel, where your clients can enjoy a River Cruise in 2024. With prices just €1,395 per person full board on the Danube or Rhine – there’s no better time to sail the rivers of Europe.

APT and Travelmarvel are proud to deliver award-winning river and small-ship yacht cruises to the world’s most exciting destinations for over 95 years. This year, your Travelmarvel is offering incredible savings on four-star contemporary cruises and the brand-new MS Estrela Douro River Ship. Now is a great time to experience cruising with fantastic prices from just €1,395 per person for an 8-day European cruise.

What river cruises can your clients enjoy?

Reflections of the Rhine – Journey along the beautiful Rhine River aboard your new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Explore World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle in Brühl and discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake.

– Journey along the beautiful Rhine River aboard your new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Explore World Heritage-listed Augustusburg Castle in Brühl and discover the culture of Miltenberg on a visit to a local’s home for coffee and cake. Delightful Danube – Enjoy the fairytale-like scenery along the Danube River aboard a new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Enjoy a festive night of Bavarian food, music and folk dancing and embrace the splendour and elegance of Vienna.

Enjoy the fairytale-like scenery along the Danube River aboard a new Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship. Enjoy a festive night of Bavarian food, music and folk dancing and embrace the splendour and elegance of Vienna. European Gems – Travelling along the Danube, Main and Rhine, you’ll enjoy a variety of experiences as well as ample free time to discover at your own pace. From sampling local delicacies in Vienna to a visit to Augustusburg Castle in Brühl, this 4★ river cruise represents marvellous value.

Travelling along the Danube, Main and Rhine, you’ll enjoy a variety of experiences as well as ample free time to discover at your own pace. From sampling local delicacies in Vienna to a visit to Augustusburg Castle in Brühl, this 4★ river cruise represents marvellous value. Best of the Balkans – Discover the beauty of the Balkans on this immersive cruise. Journey along the lesser visited stretch of the Lower Danube, through Hungary, Serbia and the Iron Gates to Bulgaria and Romania.

Discover the beauty of the Balkans on this immersive cruise. Journey along the lesser visited stretch of the Lower Danube, through Hungary, Serbia and the Iron Gates to Bulgaria and Romania. Douro Discovery – Wind your way through the Douro Valley on board our brand-new, custom-built river ship, the MS Estrela. Step off to find local castles, cities and quintas that invite you to explore and taste local port wine. Soak in the vibrancy of Porto. Or relax on board as the region showcases the most fascinating aspects of Portuguese life.

– Wind your way through the Douro Valley on board our brand-new, custom-built river ship, the MS Estrela. Step off to find local castles, cities and quintas that invite you to explore and taste local port wine. Soak in the vibrancy of Porto. Or relax on board as the region showcases the most fascinating aspects of Portuguese life. Adriatic Coastal Cruise – Discover the joys of small ship yacht cruising, dropping anchor at several of the Adriatic’s most unspoilt islands and charming coastal sites. Dock overnight in port and step ashore to explore coastal towns, savour the delicious cuisine and experience the hospitality.

APT & Travelmarvel has also launched its biggest-ever New Year Agent Incentive.

The new Book Four & Go Explore* campaign rewards agents who make four or more bookings during the incentive period, 8 January to 4 March 2024, with a Travelmarvel sailing on the Douro, Rhine or Danube rivers, or Croatia’s Adriatic Coast. In addition, agents will receive €30 for every booking made during the Book Four & Go Explore incentive period. More information can be found here.

Included in all prices is:

All meals as detailed in the cruise itineraries

Complimentary beer, local wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner

Sight Seeing Tours with Insider Experiences

Transfers, Port Charges and Gratuities

New Year Sale includes €100 onboard credit.

For more information or to book call reservations on 1800 849 092.

For sales support, window posters, social tiles or any questions call your Travelmarvel account manager Elaine O’Brien on 085 729 3375.