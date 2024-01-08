APT & Travelmarvel Launches New Year Agent Incentive: ‘Book Four & Go Explore’

APT & Travelmarvel has launched its biggest ever New Year Agent Incentive.

The new Book Four & Go Explore* campaign rewards agents who make four or more bookings during the incentive period, 8 January to 4 March 2024, with a Travelmarvel sailing on the Douro, Rhine or Danube rivers, or Croatia’s Adriatic Coast.

In addition, agents will receive €30 for every booking made during the Book Four & Go Explore incentive period.

Individual agents securing four or more bookings across the portfolio of flexible four-star Travelmarvel river, small ship and expedition cruises or tours, will secure themselves a cabin on a fantastic Travelmarvel sailing.

Agents will have the opportunity to enjoy either Travelmarvel’s newest ship, the MS Estrela on the Douro River; one of the consistently five-star rated Contemporary River Ships on the Rhine or Danube rivers; or Travelmarvel’s ever-popular Croatian yachting aboard the Princess Eleganza.

To claim, agents should submit their details and booking references via the APT & Travelmarvel claim form, available from the APT Agent Club (www.APTAgentClub.co.uk) before the end of the incentive period.

Brad Bennetts, APT & Travelmarvel’s Head of Sales & Business Development, said:

“We are delighted to be supporting our partners during this key booking period with our biggest ever agent incentive. Book Four & Go Explore rewards the trade for sales of our APT and Travelmarvel cruises and tours with the opportunity to get aboard and experience our outstanding Travelmarvel sailings firsthand. Furthermore, agents will receive €30 for every booking that they make during the incentive.”

For more information about APT & Travelmarvel’s cruises visit www.aptouring.co.uk.