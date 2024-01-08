Supplier Spotlight – TTC Tour Brands Has Tours For Any and Everyone!

Are your clients 18-35 years old and ready to social travel with Contiki or perhaps they want the ultimate unpackaged tour with Costsaver? Maybe they’d would prefer to unlock new destinations with Trafalgar, or do they want all of the sights and insights and to travel in comfort and style with Insight Vacations?

TTC Tour Brands has tours for any and everyone.

Whether they choose Contiki, Costsaver, Trafalgar or Insight Vacations, we’ll help your clients explore iconic destinations such as Canada, Peru, Morocco and Italy (plus more) with our current savings. Take advantage of limited time offers and enjoy up to 25% off popular worldwide tours with Contiki, Costsaver, Trafalgar and Insight Vacations. Plus, if your client is a returning guest of ours, they’ll save an additional 5%. Visit our Travel Agent Portal for full details of the sale and itineraries.

What’s in it for you?

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enhance your earnings throughout January with TTC Tour Brands. For every 2024 booking you make, you’ll earn a €50 One4all shopping voucher. Book guests on a Contiki, Costsaver, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations or Luxury Gold tour via our contact centre or online via our Travel Agent Portal before 31st January 2024, to boost your earnings. Full terms and conditions apply, check our Travel Agent Portal (www.agents.ttc.com/en-eu/campaigns/new-year-new-perks) or contact [email protected] for further information.

Want to get greeky with TTC Tour Brands? WIN YOUR FAM TRIP PLACE

Make the most of every TTC Tour Brands booking between 01st January – 29th February 2024 for your chance to win a spot on TTC Tour Brands BEST OF GREECE fam in April 2024! You’ll have the incredible opportunity to experience BOTH Costsaver and Trafalgar on this one single trip – it can’t get much better than that!

For you to win, you need to have completed all Trafalgar and Costsaver eLearning modules and make those TTC Tour Brands bookings! Every booking with Contiki, Costsaver, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations or Luxury Gold made between 01 January – 29 February 2024 with a deposit or full payment taken, counts. You’ve got to be in to win it.

Full terms and conditions apply – contact [email protected] for more information.