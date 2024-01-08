SEARCH
Black Eyed Peas Confirmed as Closing Entertainment for Ischgl’s End of Winter Season Celebrations

Black Eyed Peas have been confirmed as the closing entertainment for this year’s ski winter season in Ischgl in the Austrian Tirol.

The US band – famous for songs like I Gotta Feeling, Boom Boom Pow and Where is the Love? -will headline the resort’s Top of the Mountain Closing Concert on April 30.

Those interested can gain access to the gig by booking a day ski pass for April 30. While the concert officially marks the end of the season, the slopes of the Silvretta arena will remain open to the public until May 1.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
