Guinness Storehouse Celebrates 1.5 Million Visitors in 2023

The Guinness Storehouse, recently named the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 at the World Travel Awards in Dubai, has continued its focus on curating premium experiences to attract international visitors. Elevated seasonal moments like the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Christmas at the Guinness Storehouse, as well as launching an exclusive new behind-the-scenes Brewery Tour Experience has seen an uplift in attracting visitors from the UK (28%), USA (24%) and mainland Europe where visitors from Spain, Italy, Germany and France have increased by 26%.

A programme of cultural events and collaborations with world class artists and some of Ireland’s most exciting talent has maintained the Storehouse’s appeal with domestic visitors in 2023. Sell-out gigs with BICEP and Kelis spearheaded a summer programme of Lovely Days at the Guinness Storehouse where local artist Fatti Burke reimagined the best of the Irish outdoors under one roof. Collaborations with Annie Mac for Culture Night Dublin in September, and Other Voices in November featuring Mike Skinner and rising Irish stars, The Bonny Men and Dagogo Hart, were both sell-out ticketed events this year.

The Guinness Storehouse has sustainability at the forefront of their policies, aligning with Diageo’s ambitious targets under the Society 2030 initiative. Key achievements within this include zero waste to landfill, 100% renewable electricity, and a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. In July 2023, the Guinness Storehouse received a Gold accreditation from Green Tourism, an awards certification programme recognising the commitment of tourism businesses which are actively working to become more sustainable.

The Guinness Storehouse was also accredited by Ireland’s National Autism Charity, AsIAm, as a certified autism-friendly attraction. From January 2024 the Home of Guinness will hold sensory friendly hours, where autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals will be able to partake in the experience with lower capacities and noise and light reductions. The collaboration between the Guinness Storehouse and AsIAm aims to ensure that autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals can visit with confidence.

Plan your visit to the Guinness Storehouse here, prices starting at €26.

Some STOUTie this world 2023 Guinness Storehouse facts