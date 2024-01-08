St Regis Hotels & Resorts Opens Red Sea Resort Luxury Hotel in Saudi Arabia

The Marriott-owned St Regis Hotels & Resorts has opened its newest premises – The St Regis Red Sea Resort – in Saudi Arabia.

The new resort is located on Ummahat Island in the Al Wajh Lagoon in the Red Sea.

“One of the world’s unexplored treasures, The Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to become a coveted leisure destination,” said Jenni Benzaquen, SVP and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

“With The St Regis Red Sea Resort, we are introducing an iconic island address that represents the pinnacle of timeless luxury and pioneering design. We are proud to welcome The St Regis Red Sea Resort to our growing portfolio and look forward to inviting guests to immerse themselves in this emerging destination.”

St Regis Hotels & Resorts is part of Marriott’s Bonvoy collection of 30 global luxury hotels.