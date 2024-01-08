SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsSt Regis Hotels & Resorts Opens Red Sea Resort Luxury Hotel in...
Travel News

St Regis Hotels & Resorts Opens Red Sea Resort Luxury Hotel in Saudi Arabia

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

The Marriott-owned St Regis Hotels & Resorts has opened its newest premises – The St Regis Red Sea Resort – in Saudi Arabia.

The new resort is located on Ummahat Island in the Al Wajh Lagoon in the Red Sea.

“One of the world’s unexplored treasures, The Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to become a coveted leisure destination,” said Jenni Benzaquen, SVP and Global Brand Leader, The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

“With The St Regis Red Sea Resort, we are introducing an iconic island address that represents the pinnacle of timeless luxury and pioneering design. We are proud to welcome The St Regis Red Sea Resort to our growing portfolio and look forward to inviting guests to immerse themselves in this emerging destination.”

St Regis Hotels & Resorts is part of Marriott’s Bonvoy collection of 30 global luxury hotels.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Guinness Storehouse Celebrates 1.5 Million Visitors in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,733 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie