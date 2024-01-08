Deep South USA Welcomes UK & Ireland Visitors in 2024

The UK and Irish Marketing organisation representing the Deep South states of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee has launched a fresh new website for 2024.

The revised website www.deep-south-usa.com has enriched video content, improved navigation, and recommended themed itineraries four all four states.

The team from Deep South USA will be exhibiting at several key travel consumer shows this January and February, as part of the Visit USA Pavilion, including:

Destinations Manchester – 11-14 January 2024. For tickets visit https://www.destinationsshow.com/manchester/visiting/ticket-information

Holiday World, Dublin – 26-28 January 2024. For tickets visit https://www.holidayworldshow.com/visit

Destinations London – 1-4 February 2024. For tickets visit https://www.destinationsshow.com/london/book-tickets

This year there are plenty of new tours, experiences and reasons to visit this part of the USA, which is known for its iconic music scene, history and culture that tell the story of the struggle for Civil Rights, and of myriad individuals from musicians to writers and chefs who have roots in this region. In addition, there are new hotels, restaurants and bars that add to the diverse range available:

SWEET HOME ALABAMA

The Alabama Department of Tourism has officially declared 2024 as the Year of Alabama Food. From sophisticated seafood to decadent desserts, Alabama’s signature dishes have loyal fans the world over. Stoneground baked grits at Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham, Alabama, Oysters at Wintzell’s on the Gulf Coast and mouth- watering ribs from Dreamland are just a few of the “Sweet Home” specialities. Alabama is a place where each meal is a celebration and each town has a story and epitome of Southern hospitality.

LOUISIANA

Starting on January 1, Explore Louisiana will celebrate its “Year of Music,” putting a special emphasis on this huge part of Louisiana culture. In 2024, Louisiana will also launch its new Louisiana Music Trail. The trail has been crafted to share Louisiana’s musical history through museums, historic locations, performance venues and will also celebrate Louisiana’s artists, including legends throughout the state’s music history.

MISSISSIPPI

For an unforgettable journey through blues history in Mississippi, the Mississippi Blues Trail tells the stories of the names and places that shaped the genre and speaks to generations of music lovers with historical landmarks and trails, music festivals, concert venues, and more. After journeying through the past, dive into the music of the present by visiting one of Mississippi’s many juke joints and blues clubs. Musicians bare their hearts and souls on stages across the state, and there’s nothing quite like listening to authentic blues performers in person.

TENNESSEE

The newly renovated Hotel Chalet at the Choo Choo in Chattanooga allows visitors to experience a night inside restored train carriages and blends historic and modern elements to offer an inviting and captivating atmosphere. Inside the property, Elsie’s Daughter is a parlour designed with history in mind and serves up classic cocktails and French-Belgian cuisine with a nod to Appalachia.