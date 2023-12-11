EasyJet to Go Live with Datalex Retail Partnership

Irish airline industry retail technology company Datalex is set to go live with the use of its Datalex Merchandiser product with UK low fares airline EasyJet.

The Datalex Merchandiser product will provide the airline with the ability to connect customers with digital content that matches their needs when they need it and engage them with a superior, personalised experience.

EasyJet is set to begin its migration to Datalex Direct and Datalex Dynamic in 2024 to drive next generation retailing and an enhanced booking experience.

The two companies signed an agreement in September 2022 to drive forward the airline’s digital retail strategy. The Datalex product suite, designed specifically for modern airline retailing across all channels, will provide the airline with greater agility for its digital channels to deliver a superior experience and value to its customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Chief Revenue Officer of Datalex, Bryan Porter said: “We are proud to be partnering with easyJet to drive forward the airline’s digital retail strategy to deliver an exceptional experience for easyJet’s customers. The recent go live is a major milestone in our journey, and we look forward to continuing to provide the airline with superior and innovative digital retailing capabilities that will enable them to deliver new differentiated customer experiences.”

Robert Birge, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at EasyJet said: “We’re excited by the integration progress with the Datalex platform and the capabilities it will unlock.”