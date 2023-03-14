Cunard Sees Record Bookings for New ‘Queen Anne’ Ship

Cunard has announced record-breaking bookings following the highly anticipated launch of its new ship Queen Anne.

The 3,000-guest vessel set sail on a historic maiden voyage on 3 May before returning to her homeport of Southampton on 24 May to begin her celebratory British Isles Festival voyage – which included a spectacular naming ceremony in Liverpool.

And the luxury cruise brand can now report it booked more guests in May than any equivalent period on record, with Queen Anne Europe itineraries proving to be particularly popular with guests.

Culture Liverpool estimates that more than 50,000 people attended Queen Anne’s naming ceremony, with thousands more lining the banks of the River Mersey to witness her arrival in the city. Cunard also generated over 21 million impressions across social media channels on the day of the event.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: “We’re delighted to see such strong booking momentum in response to the successful launch of Queen Anne. This record-breaking booking period is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to welcome so many new guests on board Queen Anne and the rest of our iconic fleet in the future.”